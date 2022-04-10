Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Holdings Lowered by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,434,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 34.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,762 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NSC. Citigroup upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $308.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

In other news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

