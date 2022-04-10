Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $308.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $318.00 to $308.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

NSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

NYSE:NSC opened at $258.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.39.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 270.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,305,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,718 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

