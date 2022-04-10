Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna Bancshares from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $299.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.26.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE NSC opened at $258.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.39.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.64 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.