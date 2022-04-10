Novartis (NYSE:NVS) PT Raised to CHF 85 at UBS Group

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from CHF 84 to CHF 85 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.73 on Friday. Novartis has a 52 week low of $79.09 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after acquiring an additional 119,862 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 14.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 5.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

