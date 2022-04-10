Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from CHF 84 to CHF 85. Approximately 40,936 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,253,963 shares.The stock last traded at $92.28 and had previously closed at $91.40.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 85.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novartis by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,959,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,066,000 after purchasing an additional 119,862 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Novartis by 7.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 14.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

