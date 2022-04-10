Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a 52 week low of $75.60 and a 52 week high of $157.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.82.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,507,000 after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,079,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

