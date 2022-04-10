Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Nutanix worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 314,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 in the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.79. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.