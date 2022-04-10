Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Up 5.7%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.38. 1,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 269,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor, designed to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and also remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, designed to inhibit ALK fusions that express the normal ALK kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and also remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to first, second, and third generation ALK inhibitors.

