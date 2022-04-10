Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Nuvation Bio posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUVB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock remained flat at $$5.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 730,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,436. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $15.23.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,330,900 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after buying an additional 748,225 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 669,667 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 620,362 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

