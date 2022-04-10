Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,855,000 after purchasing an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,652 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,452.5% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 61,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NUBD stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.