Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Shares Down 0.7%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 3 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.03% of Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

