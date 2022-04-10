nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Receives $43.00 Average PT from Brokerages

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,562,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in nVent Electric by 2,656.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,650,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

