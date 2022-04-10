O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

NYSE:OI opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 673,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1,636.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 103,445 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 138,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 84,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

