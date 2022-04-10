OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

OCANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS OCANF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 72,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

