Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omeros Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing and commercializing products focused on inflammation and disorders of the central nervous system. Omeros’ most clinically advanced product candidates are derived from its proprietary PharmacoSurgery(TM) platform designed to improve clinical outcomes of patients undergoing arthroscopic, ophthalmological, urological and other surgical and medical procedures. Omeros has four ongoing PharmacoSurgery(TM) clinical development programs, and its lead product candidate, OMS103HP, is being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for use during arthroscopic surgery to improve postoperative joint function and reduce postoperative pain. Omeros is also building a diverse pipeline of preclinical programs targeting inflammation and central nervous system disorders. “

OMER has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.54.

OMER stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. Omeros has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omeros will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Omeros by 755.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omeros during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Omeros by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Omeros by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omeros in the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers related to dysfunction of the immune system, and addictive and compulsive disorders.

