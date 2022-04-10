Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.64

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and traded as high as $0.69. Omni-Lite Industries Canada shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 61,100 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF)

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc develops, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells precision components to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada. It offers forged, electronic, and multi-chip microelectronic components for the aerospace, military, specialty automotive, medical, and sports and recreational industries, as well as ceramic track shoe spikes.

