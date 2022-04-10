OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Taglich Brothers issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OMNIQ in a report released on Tuesday, April 5th. Taglich Brothers analyst H. Halpern expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for OMNIQ’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $24.87 million during the quarter. OMNIQ had a negative return on equity of 1,742.91% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

OMQS opened at $6.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.65. OMNIQ has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OMNIQ stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of OMNIQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

