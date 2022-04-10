Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ONTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Onconova Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.73 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 7,151.77%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Onconova Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Onconova Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 66,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Onconova Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

