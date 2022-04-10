ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) will post $5.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.63 billion and the highest is $5.84 billion. ONEOK posted sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year sales of $21.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $22.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,577,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ONEOK by 163.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,538 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,750,000 after acquiring an additional 808,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,907,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,981. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

