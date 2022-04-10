ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 289.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 203.0% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 221.2% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

