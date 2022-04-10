OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Trading Up 4.7%

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.19 and last traded at $33.00. 2,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 184,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $490.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 3.32.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock worth $4,096,481 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,472,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,808,000 after buying an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in OneWater Marine by 1,727.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 633,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,603,000 after acquiring an additional 598,505 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 189,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OneWater Marine by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 172,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 25,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

