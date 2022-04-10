Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,440 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 973,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,986,000 after purchasing an additional 188,624 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.42. 18,218,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,602,004. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

