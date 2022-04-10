Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,949 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.90. 5,088,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,330,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

