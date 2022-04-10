Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cognex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

Shares of Cognex stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $75.44. The company had a trading volume of 700,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,335. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 million. Cognex had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

