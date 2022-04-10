Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,228 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 23,415 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $89,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.33.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE V traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.98. 5,438,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,600. The firm has a market cap of $415.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.