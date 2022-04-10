Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,997,000 after purchasing an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 331.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 295,422 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,626,000 after purchasing an additional 241,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,293,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

NASDAQ SBNY traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.48. 755,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,467. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $314.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $216.00 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The company had revenue of $569.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

