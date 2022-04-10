Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $12,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 32,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $26,025,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAP stock traded up $8.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.74. 1,088,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.39. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.24 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 62.96%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.65.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

