Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,315,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,620,000 after acquiring an additional 264,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,719,000 after buying an additional 268,535 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($134.07) to €121.00 ($132.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.