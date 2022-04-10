Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $10,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 49,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,857. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.57.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

