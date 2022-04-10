Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 1,303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,087,000 after acquiring an additional 88,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 22,411 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 828,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,039,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,005,000 after acquiring an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,387,000 after acquiring an additional 515,318 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.91. 1,791,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,573. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.09 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.11.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $360.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.