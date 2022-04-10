Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $11.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $341.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.49. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $285.89 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.71.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

