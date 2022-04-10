Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.97 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Intuit from $840.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $11.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.84. 1,712,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.19. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.55 billion, a PE ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

