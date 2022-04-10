Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.55 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,575 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,408,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,999,000 after purchasing an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,539,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,140,000 after buying an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 33.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In related news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,036,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,003. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.