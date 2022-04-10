Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after acquiring an additional 122,453 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Amphenol by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $132,011,000 after acquiring an additional 436,795 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 346,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Amphenol by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 29,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,652,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,652. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Amphenol Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.