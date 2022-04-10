Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.78. 2,792,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,230. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

