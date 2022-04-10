Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

WBA stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,162,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,635. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $55.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

