Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $15,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 125.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, with a total value of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.16. 406,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,957. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.30. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

