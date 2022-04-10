Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,869 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Grand Canyon Education worth $13,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.62. 262,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,190. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.72. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOPE. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.80.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

