Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 328 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in BlackRock by 4.4% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $924.94.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $12.79 on Friday, reaching $736.10. 820,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,779. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $750.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $844.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $660.15 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $4.88 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

