Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE NET traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $109.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,259. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $221.64.
In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,423 shares of company stock valued at $58,266,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
