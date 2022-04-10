Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NET traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $109.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,259. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of -132.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $221.64.

NET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.61.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 551,423 shares of company stock valued at $58,266,479. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

