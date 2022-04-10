Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $282,824,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,103 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,272,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,642,000 after purchasing an additional 733,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $40.55. 4,278,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

