Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.18 Million Stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of GRMN stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,198. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

