Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 298,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 145,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,582. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.93.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $237.71. 1,469,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,297. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.23 and its 200-day moving average is $220.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.