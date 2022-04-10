Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.24. The company had a trading volume of 503,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,794. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

