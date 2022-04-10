Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

KTB traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.33. 479,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.59%.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

