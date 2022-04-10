Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,941 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock remained flat at $$131.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 6,701,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,126,180. The company has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

