Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,142 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,029 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 4.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.14. 20,562,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,018,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $1,876,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,973 shares of company stock worth $21,367,995. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.32.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

