Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 516 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,669,000 after buying an additional 46,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,277,000 after buying an additional 76,722 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.41. 472,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.71. The company has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.