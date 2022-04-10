Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,337 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Teck Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,265,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,607,000 after purchasing an additional 417,123 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in Teck Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 7,212,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,651,000 after purchasing an additional 639,153 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Teck Resources by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its position in Teck Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 5,322,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,576,000 after acquiring an additional 502,143 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Teck Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,976,000 after acquiring an additional 167,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,098. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.0981 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.26%.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.42.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

