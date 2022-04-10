Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,189 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $199,050,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $95,261,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.89.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.46. 2,551,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,163. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.66. The firm has a market cap of $186.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

